State government has relatively little control over the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, but that doesn’t mean state legislators don’t care about it.
Three area state representatives held a lengthy interim study on MKARNS last week, mainly to lobby for improvements to aging and out-of-date infrastructure.
With $250 million in maintenance on the system backlogged, MKARNS boosters are pressing for both more federal money and an infusion of state and private money.
“The reliability of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas Navigation System Channel is vital to the transportation needs of businesses and manufacturing of the region,” said Rep. Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa. “Last spring’s flooding demonstrated the need for our state to be in a position to respond quickly to emergencies affecting the waterway.”
Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson, and Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, also sponsored the interim study.
Ouch!: The Tulsa Democratic Party issued a snarky statement after state Rep. Dean Davis, R-Broken Arrow, was spared a felony driving under the influence charge that could have led to his ouster from the Legislature.
“The Tulsa County Democratic party would like to congratulate Representative Dean Davis on his stroke of good fortune in getting (the) charge reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor. By avoiding a felony conviction, Mr. Davis will not be forced to resign, and the citizens of Tulsa County won’t be required to pay for a special election, just his salary. The party is also hopeful that other citizens in Tulsa are afforded the same level of consideration and leniency when they encounter the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office.”
According to Davis’ attorney, the current charge was reduced once it was shown a 2010 arrest did not actually lead to a conviction.
The statement also poked fun at a proposal by state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, to rename part of Historic Route 66 for President Donald Trump and took some shots at Republican Congressmen Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin.
Trump approval: President Donald Trump’s approval ratings matched their all-time low last month, as measured by a Morning Consult tracking poll.
Trump is still well above water in the state, but his 52% approve and 8-point net approval margin equaled lows set in February.
Trump’s approval margin in Oklahoma was plus-34 at the time of his inauguration.
Creek County scholarship: Applications are now being accepted for the Creek County Democratic Party scholarship program. The competition is open to graduating seniors who are Creek County residents and either registered Democrats or the child or legal ward of a registered Creek County Democrat.
Application details can be found on the Creek County Democratic Party’s Facebook page.
Meetings and events: A panel from the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs will be featured at the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County, meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 7902 S. Lewis Ave.
Workers Compensation Commissioner Mark Liotta will be featured speaker at the Tulsa Republican Club, meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Summit Club, 15 W. Fifth St.
Candidates and elections: State Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, said she will seek reelection in 2020.
Democrat Danyell Lanier of Hugo said she is a 2020 candidate in the 2nd Congressional District. Lanier is a Navy veteran employed in the health insurance sector.
Bottom lines: Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell added Kirby Smith, a field representative for 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas, to his staff. Smith will act as liaison with local communities. ... State Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, signaled he intends to continue pursuing legislation that would require law enforcement agencies to process all abandoned vehicles for evidence in criminal cases.