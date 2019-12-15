Belt tightening: With prospects for state revenue growth dimming, “efficiency” is becoming the watchword of the Stitt administration’s fiscal year 2021 budget outlook.
“It appears to us that when we get the revenue estimates later this month that we’re not going to be seeing significant additional revenue dollars like we did this time last year,” Budget Secretary Mike Mazzei told the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs. “And so Governor Stitt has communicated to the agencies that report directly to him to try to keep budget requests limited to 1 to 2% increases over the previous year.”
General fund revenue is running about 1.5% above projections through the first five months of the current budget year and about 2.2% above the same period a year ago. Later this month, the Board of Equalization is expected to announce its preliminary estimate of revenue available for appropriation in FY 2021, which begins July 1.
“We would think after a 16% increase in expenditures the last two years, which is equivalent to over $1.2 billion, that our friends in the Legislature would appreciate an eye towards some spending restraint,” Mazzei said. “We may be lucky to just be working with the same revenue scenario that we had last year, let alone any growth.”
Meetings and events: The South Tulsa County Democratic Party meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hardesty Regional Library, 8316 E. 93rd St. Denver and John Nicks will be featured speakers.
Bottom lines: State Sen. John Haste, R-Broken Arrow, received the Oklahoma State Chamber of Commerce’s Rising Star award. Rep. Nicole Miller, R-Oklahoma City, received the award for the House of Representatives. ... State Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, appointed Sidney Ellington of Oklahoma City a director of the Office of Juvenile Affairs. Ellington is executive director of the American Red Cross of Central and Southwest Oklahoma. ... Fifth District Congresswoman Kendra Horn renewed her appeal to Gov. Kevin Stitt to consider clemency for death row inmate Julius Jones. Jones, 39, was convicted of the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman Paul Howell, but maintains he was framed by a co-defendant who received a lesser sentence for testifying against Jones. ... The Iowa Tribe received a $75,000 water quality grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. ... Oklahoma Employment Securities Commission Executive Director Richard McPherson announced his retirement, effective May 1.
