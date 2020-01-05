Legislation to raise the minimum wage in Oklahoma to $10.50 was filed last week by state Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City.
Previous attempts to raise the state’s minimum above the federal $7.25 level have been quickly repelled by business interests. An effort several years ago to raise minimum wages at the local level was quickly stopped by the Legislature.
Young noted the minimum wage hasn’t increased since 2008, and said, “Oklahomans deserve to be paid fairly so they can offset the rising costs of healthcare, housing and food. Closing the wage gap between the poverty line and middle class would have a tremendous impact on our economy by increasing consumer spending and generating more tax revenue for our municipalities and state.”
Amen: Gov. Kevin Stitt and wife Sarah announced the first Governor’s Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 18 at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum’s Sam Noble Event Center.
“Sarah and I share a strong belief with fellow Oklahomans in the power of prayer,” Stitt said in a press release. “Prayer is a gateway for change; it calls us to action and it stirs our hearts and minds for justice and for mercy. Our hope is that the Oklahoma Governor’s Prayer Breakfast will become an annual tradition of the state coming together to start the new year and a new Legislative session with prayer — prayer for elected leaders, prayer for our communities, prayer for the children in our state, and prayer for wisdom in the big challenges we face.”
The event is being sponsored by a 501c3 corporation called Oklahoma Capitol Culture.
Tickets at prayforoklahoma.com.
Toilets: The Oklahoma Republican Party expressed concern about an Oklahoma State Department of Education newsletter advising schools to let “transgender and intersex students to use the restroom in which they are most comfortable.”
Meetings and events: The Tulsa County Democratic Party’s monthly luncheon will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Baxter’s, 717 S. Houston Ave.
The party is also collecting books for a Jan. 18 book fair. Donations can be dropped off at party headquarters, 3930 E. 31st St., Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Bottom lines: Stitt and the Seminole Nation agreed to a one-year extension of a tobacco compact that expired Dec. 31. ... State Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, filed legislation to eliminate the state corrections board.
