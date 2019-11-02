On Friday in Miami, 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin offered a few insights into growing Washington partisanship.
Although Mullin had just spent the better part of an hour trashing House Democrats over their handling of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s activities, he insisted most members are on good terms with each other.
“We do get along,” he said. “But this issue (impeachment) — there have been a lot of issues that have polarized us but we were still able to move forward in some bipartisan manner. ... But this — I’m in my seventh year, it will be eighth come January — we are as polarized as we’ve ever been.”
Mullin blamed some of that on the “far liberal left” elements of the majority Democrats, which he said control the balance of power in the House. A similar complaint was heard a few years ago when Republicans were in the majority and a relatively few “far right conservatives” were said to have out-sized power.
“One of the most divisive (elements) we have is when you have these extremely safe, secure districts,” Mullin said. “They don’t have to deal with any side except just the majority side. It doesn’t require (representatives) to work (with other sides). They don’t need to look the other person in the eye and say, ‘They’re human, too.’ ”
Meetings and events: Linda Allegro of Sanctuary Network Tulsa will be featured speaker at Heart of the Party, the Tulsa Chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Baxter’s Interurban Grill, 717 S. Houston Ave.
The Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa is hosting a statewide Christmas tea at the home of 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern and his wife, Tammy Hern, at 1 p.m. Dec. 7. Email rwctulsa@gmail.com for information and reservations.
