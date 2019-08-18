The shakeup at the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, which administers the state’s Medicaid program, continued with Friday’s announcement that Ellen Buettner has moved from the attorney general’s office to OHCA chief of staff.
Earlier, Gov. Kevin Stitt tabbed retired account Kevin Corbett to the head the agency. Corbett has an extensive finance background but no health care experience.
Before her stint with the attorney general’s office, Buettner spent 10 years with the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
Additionally, Office of Management and Enterprises Services public information officer Shelly Zumwalt became OHCA communications director.
Meetings and events: The Tulsa County Republican Party’s annual luau will begin at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Tulsa Zoo. Call 918-627-5702 for information.
Candidates and elections: Dylan Billings, a visiting professor of political science at Oklahoma State University, announced he’s a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
Billings is an Edmond native and newly minted Ph.D. from the University of Oklahoma, where he taught government classes for five years.
Democrat Mike Workman previously announced he is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge four-term Republican incumbent Jim Inhofe next year.
Shawnee Mayor Richard Finley endorsed Terry Neese in the 5th Congressional District Republican primary.
Bottom lines: The Oklahoma GOP tweeted out a response to a Democrat-led effort to repeal the state’s permitless carry bill, saying “We stand firmly against the far-left agenda of Oklahoma Democrat lawmakers and out-of-state socialists who are working to limit the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.” ... State representatives Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, and Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, were among 48 lawmakers nationwide chosen for the Council of State Governments’ Henry Toll Fellowship program.
