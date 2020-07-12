Whoa, Betsy: Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest slammed U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ threat to withhold federal funding from schools that do not open for the fall semester.
“Betsy DeVos said public schools ‘just gave up’ this spring when a global pandemic shuttered districts across the country,” Priest said. “Betsy DeVos and her administration don’t know public schools, and they don’t know Oklahoma. We found creative ways to teach and feed hundreds of thousands of Oklahoma children during an unparalleled health crisis, and we were proud to. These are our kids.
“Oklahoma teachers and support staff never did and never will ‘just give up’ on our students,” Priest said.
Campaigns and elections: Tulsa city council candidate Jerry Goodwin was endorsed by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is among the GOP incumbents being targeted in a new series of ads by the anti-Trump Republican outfit The Lincoln Project.
First District Congressman Kevin Hern campaigned in Bartlesville last week.
Bottom lines: State Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, was named the OEA’s legislator of the year. ... State Sen. Alison Ikley-Freeman, D-Tulsa, underwent surgery last week for injuries suffered in a May car crash.
