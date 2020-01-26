Democrats criticize Stitt: Oklahoma House of Representatives Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, and caucus chairwoman Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, tweaked Gov. Kevin Stitt last week over his escalating dispute with the state’s Indian tribes and his ban on nonessential state travel to California.
“Hundreds of thousands of uninsured Oklahomans are waiting to hear the governor’s healthcare plan that he promised and failed to deliver last fall,” Virgin and Munson said in a statement. “We are near the bottom in the country when it comes to resources for education and as a result education outcomes. We are one of the worst states in the country when it comes to infant mortality. In spite of the strides made by the people of this state through ballot measures, Oklahoma is still No. 2 in the country in mass incarceration.”
They said the travel ban is essentially meaningless, because it exempts sporting events and business recruitment and was intended to distract attention from his fight with the tribes.
“It’s time for the governor to end this irresponsible disagreement with the tribes, release a healthcare plan and focus on Oklahoma families,” Virgin and Munson said.
Cars for rent: One of the issues likely to be taken up during the coming legislative session is peer-to-peer car rental. It’s sort of like Uber or Lyft, but without the driver. Car owners rent their cars to random strangers in much the same way established rental car companies do.
Several bills this session seek to make sure those renting their cars are “taking responsibility for insuring their vehicles, paying taxes and playing by the same rules as other rental car companies,” said Rep. Lonnie Sims, R-Jenks.
Campaigns and elections: State Rep. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole, said he will seek the Senate District 28 seat being vacated by Jason Smalley. Because Smalley did not resign until after the first of the year, the seat will remain vacant through the regular 2020 election cycle. ... Ken Reddick, a former City Council candidate, is running for Tulsa mayor. Reddick is owner of Clean Slate Contracting, a project management company. He was one of seven candidates who ran for the District 7 council seat in 2018. The filing period is June 8-10. The general election is Aug. 25.
Deadline: Applications must be received by Feb. 19 for the Creek County Democratic Party’s two annual $1,000 scholarships. The competition is open to graduating seniors who are residents of Creek County and are either registered Democrats or have at least one parent or guardian who is a registered Democrat in Creek County. Details are available on the Creek County Democrats Facebook page or by emailing CreekCountyDemocratScholarship@gmail.com.
Bottom lines: Oklahoma’s unemployment rate remained at 3.4% in December, but about 1,300 fewer people were on non-farm payrolls than in November, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Friday. ... Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter was among 21 Republican AGs to sign a letter to the U.S. Senate denouncing the Trump impeachment trial. ... The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission denied the city of Miami’s request for a rehearing of an amendment to the Grand River Dam Authority’s plan for management of Grand Lake.
