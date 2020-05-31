Campaigns and elections: The Tulsa County Democratic Party is organizing a series of notary events — times and places at which mail-in absentee ballots may notarized.
Dates and locations are to be determined, but the organization is asking for volunteer notaries and providers of supplies such as wipes, face masks and sanitizer.
For information email oklahomanotariespublic@gmail.com.
Friday is the final day to register to vote in the June 30 election.
Bottom lines: Oklahoma tied for 12th in a recent ranking of states by their dependence on federal funds. New Mexico was most dependent, Minnesota and Connecticut were least. ... Inmates at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center, a facility near McLoud will begin training 19 dogs rescued from a dogfighting ring at Spencer. ... Middle schools in Stilwell, Idabel and Hinton will receive new fitness centers through grants from the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils.
