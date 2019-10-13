An interim study on medical marijuana advertising has been indefinitely postponed, not because it didn’t attract enough attention but because it attracted too much.
“This topic has gained a lot of attention across the state, and I want to give it the time it deserves for both sides to be heard equally and fairly,” said state Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, who requested the study.
Townley originally requested an hour for the Oct. 29 hearing, but she said public response caused her to start thinking about a longer public information meeting.
That meeting has not been scheduled.
Charter schools: An event marking the 20th anniversary of public charter schools in Oklahoma is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at the Myriad Gardens in downtown Oklahoma City.
“Public charter schools are drivers of innovation, creativity and best practices across the education field,” said Choice Matters Executive Director Robert Ruiz. “They are also one of the key ways families get to exercise choice in public education.”
Attendees are asked to RSVP at edchoicematters.org/charter-20th.
High water: A key to solving some of eastern Oklahoma’s flooding is in Arkansas, U.S. Sen. James Lankford said during a stop in Tulsa last week.
Lankford told the Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce that he is working with Arkansas’ congressional delegation to address the bend in the Arkansas River separating Fort Smith and Van Buren.
That bend, he said, can only handle a flow of 150,000 cubic feet per second without flooding, and is a major reason water upstream must be held back.
Later in the week Lankford visited the Webbers Falls lock and dam damaged by two barges in last spring’s floods.
College money: Management of the state’s 529 College Savings Plan and its advisor-sold OklahomaDream 529 plan has been put up for bid by the state treasurer’s office. Both are tax-deductible college savings programs.
Meetings and events: District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler will be featured guest at the Tulsa Area Republican Assembly, 7 p.m., Tuesday, at Golden Corral, 9711 E. 71st St.
Democratic state Senate District 35 candidate Stan Young is holding a meet-and-greet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at The Brook, 3401 S. Peoria Ave.
Campaigns and Elections: Business owner Justin Van Kirk is a candidate for city council District 7, a seat currently held by Lori Decter Wright. City council elections are nonpartisan but Van Kirk describes himself as a “conservative Republican.”
Bottom lines: Friday is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 12 municipal elections. ... Oklahoma derived 33.8% of its budget from federal funds in fiscal year 2017, compared to the national average of 32.4%, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts. ... Former Second District Congressman Dan Boren has joined Durant-based First United Bank as Chief Banking Officer and President for Oklahoma. Since leaving Congress in early 2013, Boren has been an executive with the Chickasaw Nation. ... A conference table that belonged to the late T. Boone Pickens was loaned to the governor’s office by Oklahoma State University. ... Gov. Kevin Stitt and his cabinet will meet in Lawton on Oct. 24. ... Buddy Combs has been named chief of staff and first deputy of the Insurance Department. ... Stitt named Rick Nagel of Norman to the Judicial Nominating Commission.
