Republicans, Libertarians and independents continued gaining shares of registered voters in Oklahoma while Democrats continued to lose ground, according to the annual report issued last week by the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Registered Republicans totaled 1,008,569 on Jan. 15, or just under half of the 2,090,107 total registered voters on that date.
The number of Republicans was down about 200 and the total number of voters was about 37,000 less than on the same date a year ago. Voter registration is generally lower at the beginning of even-numbered years because the rolls have been purged of inactive voters and other irregularities in odd-numbered years.
Democrats totaled 738,256 on Jan. 15, down almost 40,000 from a year ago. Libertarian registrations increased by about 1,900, to 11,171, and independents increased by about 1,000 to 332,111.
The biggest shifts appear to have been in rural areas, as Tulsa and Oklahoma counties actually lost more Republicans than Democrats, although by small margins.
Tulsa County had 172,917 Republicans, 113,958 Democrats, 56,627 independents and 1,885 Libertarians.
Meetings and events: The Oklahoma Democratic Party’s convention to choose delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be April 3-5 in the Hyatt Regency Hotel.
Tulsan Carlisha Williams Bradley, executive director of Impact Tulsa and a member of the state board of education, and former state Sen. Jabar Shumate will be panelists at the Saving Our Students education forum at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Oklahoma History Center in Oklahoma City.
Polls: Gov. Kevin Stitt is no longer one of the United States’ 10 most popular governors, but at least he’s still one of the least unpopular chief executives.
Morning Consult’s quarterly poll of gubernatorial popularity found that while Stitt still has enviable numbers, he’s favorable rating slipped to 56 percent — still extremely good, but not quite in the top 10.
He did remain in the top 10 for net rating (tied for eighth, at +35) and lowest disapproval rating (sixth, at 21 percent).
Campaigns and elections: Sarah Baker of Oklahoma City is state director of Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign.
Bottom lines: The three tribes suing Gov. Kevin Stitt over his claim the state’s gaming compacts have expired added Washington-based attorney Frank Holleman to its legal team. ... Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter was named a regional chairman of the National Association of Attorneys General. ... All overseas absentee ballots for the March 3 presidential preference primary have been mailed, the Oklahoma State Election Board reported. ... National Aeronautics and Space Administration Director Jim Bridenstine, a former 1st District Congressman, visited the Choctaw Nation’s drone program.
FEATURED VIDEO