Campaigns and elections: The Congressional Leadership PAC, the largest Republican PAC funding U.S. House of Representatives campaigns, has reserved at least $1 million in advertising to unseat Democratic 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn, the Washington Post reported. Nine Republicans have filed in CD 5 this week.
Meanwhile, according to the Washington Examiner, the Democratic House Majority PAC has reserved no advertising on behalf of Horn.
Video stars: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, seeking his fifth full term in the Senate, has been having virtual town halls with individual cities — most recently Oklahoma City and McAlester. According to his staff, the video conferences are replacing the chambers of commerce visits to Washington customarily held this time of year.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford has also been busy with video and teleconferencing, as has the state’s House members as they try to make themselves available to constituents even as live events have been canceled and congressional offices closed because of COVID-19.
Bottom lines: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, the ranking Republican on the House subcommittee overseeing health and human services, said he favors lifting fiscal year 2021 spending caps for agencies and programs directly affected by the COVID-19 epidemic. ... The Oklahoma House of Representatives’ Republican majority formally endorsed state Attorney General Mike Hunter‘s appeal of a court decision that blocked closure of the state’s abortion clinics. ... Inhofe joined other Republicans and the Trump administration in trying to focus attention on China, and in particular whether it may be taking advantage of current conditions to acquire financial interests in critical sectors of the American economy. ... Inhofe and Lankford issued a joint statement praising President Donald Trump for including gun-related businesses among those considered essential.
