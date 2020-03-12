Oklahoma Speaker of the House of Representatives Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said late last week he does not foresee interruption of the legislative session because of the coronavirus outbreak.
"We're constitutionally required to have a session from February to May," he said during a Thursday press conference.
The state constitution requires the session to begin the first Monday of February and end no later than the last Friday in May. Theoretically, the Legislature could adjourn any time but it must complete a budget by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
Besides the uncertain impact of the coronavirus on both members of the Legislature and state resources, lawmakers are also up against a deteriorating revenue outlook and a Capitol renovation schedule that calls for the House and Senate chambers to close for full overhauls as soon as the regular session ends, thus making a special session a difficult proposition.
General revenue deposits missed the monthly estimate by 6.7% in February and are 1.2% below projection for the fiscal year. A 5% cushion is built into annual appropriations, so general revenue is still within that zone but the trend has been downward in recent months.
But McCall said the state has about $1 billion in reserves and should be fine financially in the short term.
"We want to convey the (state) government is not going to shut down," he said.
More COVID-19: While Oklahoma has relatively few confirmed cases of coronavirus to date, it has impacted some political activities.
The Tulsa County Democratic Party has cancelled all activities through at least the end of March, and another big political event in Lawton that Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., was scheduled to headline on Saturday was postponed until further notice.
Also cancelled was 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn's Saturday public meeting in Oklahoma City on tribal affairs.
Five Oklahoma state representatives, including Republican Josh West of Grove, were to have participated in the 26-mile Bataan Memorial Death March in New Mexico this weekend but the event was cancelled.
Meaty matter: Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter joined 14 other attorneys general in supporting a lawsuit brought by the American Farm Bureau and National Pork Producers Council against the state of California.
The suit — similar to one Scott Pruitt joined while state attorney general several years ago — argues California violates the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution by applying the state's confined livestock requirements to all veal, pork and eggs sold in the state, regardless of its origins.
Candidates and campaigns: In what may well be a first for an Oklahoma member of Congress, 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn has personally recorded a Spanish-language spot — a public service announcement for the 2020 Census.
Meetings and events: The Creek County Democratic Party plans to meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Joseph's, 54580 SH16, Drumright, to discuss precinct outreach and future events.
Bottom lines: About 1,100 bills and joint resolutions remained active after Thursday's deadline for passage of House and Senate bills. Lawmakers now have until April 9 to get Senate bills and resolutions out of House committees and House bills and resolutions out of Senate committees.
Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World