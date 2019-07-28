Breathe deep: Oklahoma’s State Implementation Plan for compliance with the Clean Air Act has been approved, the Environmental Protection Agency said.
The SIP details state regulations implemented to meet National Ambient Air Quality Standards. The latest update includes changes in Oklahoma regulations from 2013 to 2016, and was submitted in 2017.
Tourism tour: Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell announced four tourism summits for the fall: Sept. 17 in McAlester, Sept. 26 in Woodward, Oct. 3 in Duncan and Oct. 15 in Claremore.
Meetings and events: The Tulsa County Democratic Party is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at its headquarters, 3930 E. 31st St.
The Tulsa Press Club, 415 S. Boston Ave., is hosting watch parties for the Democratic presidential candidate debates at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
First District Congressman Kevin Hern will speak to the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Bartlesville Community Center. Tickets are $25.
Former 2nd District Congressman Dan Boren is being honored at the annual Oklahoma Academy Salute banquet in Tulsa. Email april@okacademy.org for tickets and information.
Elections and campaigns: Republican Chris Emerson, a Jenks anesthesiologist, has filed with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission as a 2020 candidate for state Senate District 37, which includes most of west Tulsa County.
Former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina endorsed Terry Neese, a Republican candidate in the 5th Congressional District.
State Rep. David Perryman, D-Chickasha, became the second Democratic House member in recent weeks to announce he will not seek re-election in 2020. Perryman, who represents a swath of southwestern Oklahoma, is one of the few rural Democrats left in the Legislature.
Bottom lines: Record attendance was reported for an annual legislative event at Grand Lake hosted by area businesses and organizations, including the Grand River Dam Authority.
