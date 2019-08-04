Meetings and events: Oklahoma Democratic Party Executive Director Sarah Baker will speak to Heart of the Party, the Tulsa chapter of the Oklahoma Federation of Democratic Women, at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Baxter’s Interurban Restaurant, 717 S. Houston Ave. Baker will talk about plans for the 2020 National Democratic Party Convention in Milwaukee. Also on the agenda will be the Sept. 15 “Just Desserts” at the Tulsa Historical Society.
Other Democratic Party activities scheduled this week include fundraising training on 1 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Thursday at party headquarters, 3930 E. 31st St.; monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Baxter’s Interurban, 717 S. Houston Ave.; and the African American Federation, 3 p.m. Saturday, at Rudisill Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave. Call 918-742-2457 for information.
Bottom lines: The state Senate email system is off-line for upgrades until Tuesday. ... Legislation often takes a long time, but Rep. Mike Sanders, R-Kingfisher, required extreme persistence. A measure Sanders filed in his first session 11 years ago was finally signed into law this year. It gives the American Legion a sales tax exemption. ... Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, a former prosecutor, said he will introduce legislation to protect process servers as the result of an incident in Tulsa in which one was shot. ... House interim studies can begin meeting on Tuesday, but none seem to be scheduled.
