Gross revenue to the treasury in February was 1.5 percent lower than for the same month a year ago, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel reported.
Income tax and use tax receipts were up slightly, McDaniel said, but could not offset continuing slumps in retail sales and gross production revenue.
“Through the end of last month, we have seen a downward trend spurred by low oil and gas prices,” McDaniel said in a press release. “In the coming months, we will be closely monitoring national and international developments relating to the coronavirus and the resulting economic impact.”
Gross revenue includes all taxes paid to the treasury, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money ultimately returned to taxpayers as refunds and rebates.
February’s gross revenue totaled $956.8 million, or $14.7 million less than a year ago.
Medicaid poll: Yes on 802, the campaign organization for State Question 802, released polling that shows Oklahomans strongly support expanding Medicaid — which is what SQ 802 would do.
Change Research said it surveyed 816 self-described likely voters Feb. 22-23, with 58% of those saying they are registered Republicans and 31% saying they are registered Democrats.
Of those, two-thirds said they supporting expanding Medicaid to “people whose incomes are less than $17,000 a year if they are single and $23,000 a year for a family of two.”
Yes on 802 is in competition with Gov. Kevin Stitt and legislative leadership, which is trying to get a different version of Medicaid expansion up and running before SQ 802 comes to a vote. Stitt has not set a date for that election, but said a week ago it will be no later than the Nov. 3 general election.
Meetings and events: Several candidates for public office will speak to the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 7902 S. Lewis.
They include Beverly Atteberry, House District 71; Cody Rogers, Senate District 37; Josh Turley, County Commission District 2; and Angela Strohm, House District 69.
The Tulsa County Democratic Party will hold a book fair 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at its headquarters, 3930 E. 31st St.
Bottom lines: Thursday is the deadline for bills originating in the state House of Representatives bills to get through House and Senate bills to get through the Senate. ... Gov. Kevin Stitt signed his second bill of the 2020 session on Thursday. House Bill 1048, by Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, is a carryover bill that allows the retention of surface rights in eminent domain cases. The Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamist Relations said it plans to continue opposition to House Bill 3967, by Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The measure bars the state of Oklahoma from doing business with companies that participate in a boycott of Israel because of its treatment of Palestinians. ... The Oklahoma Insurance Commission moved into new offices at 500 NE 50th St. in Oklahoma City. ... The Oklahoma Banking Commission is seeking authorization for a Tulsa office. ... Fifth District Congresswoman Kendra Horn again expressed opposition to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Medicaid proposal while asking constituents to let her know what they think.