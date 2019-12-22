State unemployment inched upward in November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported late last week.
Oklahoma’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.4% in November, up from 3.3% in October and 3.1% a year ago. The number of unemployed in the state also moved up, while the number of people on non-farm payrolls slipped.
The national unemployment rate was 3.5%.
Recoil: Two legislators whose districts include the crowded Oklahoma City mall where a shooting occurred last week said it demonstrates the state’s “complacency” when it comes to gun violence.
“Unfortunately, this is not the first time gun violence has occurred in Oklahoma, nor will it be the last unless action is taken to address it,” Sen. Carri Hicks and Rep. Cyndi Munson, both Oklahoma City Democrats, said in a joint statement.
“We are with the many Oklahomans who are outraged by the complacency which enables these tragedies to become all too common. We urge our colleagues to recognize that eliminating training and licensing requirements for carrying firearms in public makes our communities less safe. Standing by and doing nothing is unacceptable, now is the time for action.”
The incident involved a fight between two men that ended with one of them pulling out a gun and opening fire. The second man was seriously wounded, but no one else was injured.
Bottom lines: Americans for Prosperity-Oklahoma, a conservative advocacy organization, announced a mail and digital campaign in support of Republican legislators supporting criminal justice reform.
