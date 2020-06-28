Despite reservations, Gov. Kevin Stitt late last week signed off on all administrative orders issued by state agencies between April 2, 2019, and April 1, 2020.
Most of the rules are relatively mundane, but a few had drawn some opposition, including a measure dealing with childhood vaccinations.
That rule, which is currently in effect, requires parents who opt out of childhood vaccinations to receive information explaining the benefits of those vaccinations. Some lawmakers said the rule is unfair and the House passed legislation overturning it, but the Senate did not take up the measure.
Under state law, the governor must approve or disapprove administrative rules if the Legislature fails to present him with a resolution on the matter. In approving the rules, Stitt said he had concerns but decided to sign off on them because of a pending attorney general’s decision on whether he had to approve or reject the full slate or could effectively veto individual rules.
Public health advocates had urged Stitt to adopt the vaccination rule.
“We are grateful to Governor Stitt for approving the rules and empowering the state’s parents by giving them scientifically and medically correct information on vaccines so they can make informed decisions about the health of their children. The governor stood up for children with this courageous decision today,” said former legislator Joe Dorman, now chief executive officer of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy.
Horning in: Democratic 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn said she has again asked Republican Gov. KevinStitt how she can help get state government the resources it needs to clear a huge backlog of unemployment claims caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.
“I write today to request a list of resources and federal guidance that your Administration needs to fix Oklahoma’s failed unemployment program,” Horn wrote in a letter released Friday. “Forcing unemployed Oklahomans to line up before sunrise, directing them to jammed phonelines, and turning them away are not acceptable solutions, nor do they uphold the Oklahoma Standard. We must provide unemployed Oklahomans relief now.”
Horn, facing a difficult re-election this fall, said a similar letter sent April 21 was not answered.
Campaigns and elections: President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign said it raised $10 million off his rally in Tulsa on June 20.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe in his Republican primary.
Emily’s List, a left-leaning group supporting women candidates, endorsed 5th Congressional District incumbent Kendra Horn in her Democratic primary.
The Tulsa County Republican Men’s Club, 9-12 Project and the Tulsa Area Republican Assembly jointly issued a list of endorsements that included mostly challengers in legislative races and a “no” recommendation on State Question 802. The full list can be found on the organizations’ respective Facebook pages.
The International Franchise Association endorsed 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern, who is a McDonald’s franchisee.
