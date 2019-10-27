President Donald Trump‘s reelection campaign raised almost $270,000 in Oklahoma during the third quarter of 2019, more than doubling its take for the first half of the year, according to reports filed last week with the Federal Election Commission.
Those figures do not include contributions to Trump-affiliated political action committees.
In Oklahoma, Trump far outdistanced all of the leading Democrats combined. The surprise third-quarter winner among that crowded field was New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who took in $56,000 over the three-month period ending Sept. 30. Much of that arrived after Booker’s late August swing through Tulsa and Norman.
Booker raised only $4,100 in the state in the first six months of the year.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders continued to lead all Democrats for the year. Sanders reported more than $55,000 for the quarter and nearly $90,000 for the year.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, an Oklahoma native, reported more than $43,000 for the quarter and almost $70,000 for the year.
Delaware Sen. Joe Biden, the Democratic leader in most polls, continued to lag with fundraising in Oklahoma. He reported just $17,000 for the quarter and has less than $29,000 for the year.
That total puts him behind former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke ($53,200) and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg ($52,500).
Movin’ on: The Grand River Dam Authority confirmed it is putting its Vinita headquarters up for sale with the intention of building a new facility at its Grand River Energy Center east of Chouteau.
The GRDA has been based in Vinita since the agency’s inception in the mid-1930s. Engineering and some other departments have been moved to Tulsa in recent years.
Medicaid warning: The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs, a prominent conservative-minded organization, sought to tamp down popular support for Medicaid expansion after petitions to get the issue on a statewide ballot collected more than 300,000 signatures.
“Medicaid expansion only promises to generate the same poor health outcomes at a much higher taxpayer cost, (forcing) the diversion of funds from schools and roads, tax increases, or both,” said OCPA President Jonathan Small. “As Oklahomans learn these facts, and of the existence of fiscally responsible alternatives, I am confident they will reject this fatally flawed proposal.”
Campaigns and elections: Voter registration for Oklahomans six months shy of their 18th birthday begins Friday. Under a law enacted this year, 17 ½-year-olds will be able to sign up early but not actually vote until they turn 18.
Existing law allowed registration 60 days before an 18th birthday.
Meetings and events: Oklahoma Policy Institute will hold a farewell reception for founding Executive Director David Blatt from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the IDL Ballroom, 230 E. First St. The reception is free and open to the public, but RSVP at okpolicy.org is requested.
Blatt recently left the organization and is now on the faculty of the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa.
