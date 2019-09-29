Tulsa County formally appealed to the state Supreme Court last week an Oklahoma County ruling in a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections.
Tulsa County and the Tulsa County Criminal Justice Authority, which oversees the Tulsa County jail, sued the DOC in 2017 seeking payments in excess of the statutory $27 per diem for housing state prisoners in the jail.
The lawsuit builds on a Bryan County case in which the state Supreme Court ruled that the state had to pay counties at least as much as the counties’ costs for housing prisoners.
An Oklahoma County judge, though, ruled that Tulsa County could recover the cost of “consumables” from the state but not fixed costs.
Pension theft: The theft of $4 million from the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Retirement Fund probably won’t affect the state’s credit rating, but it illustrates the danger of cyberattacks on state and local government, bond-rating service Moody’s said Friday.
Hunter backs suit: Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter joined a lawsuit to block a Washington law that will make the transportation of crude oil across that state more difficult and expensive.
North Dakota and Montana have sued to stop the law. Hunter wrote to the U.S. Department of Transportation in support of the suit.
“This law targets the energy industry and places significant burdens on energy-producing states like Oklahoma,” he said in a press release.
“This law gradually implements a ban on facilities in the state that load or unload the oil and creates an economic burden on companies. Additionally, the law violates federal law. Regulating the rail transportation of hazardous materials is the job of the federal government, not the states.”
Meetings and events: First District Congressman Kevin Hern will speak to the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel-Southern Hills, 7902 S. Lewis Ave.
Bottom lines: U.S. Sen. James Lankford’s leadership PAC contributed $10,000 last month to a PAC connected to the state GOP. In the past, the state party political action committee has been used to channel money to candidates throughout the country but currently appears to be funding state party operations.