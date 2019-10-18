The Tulsa County jail's new medication-assisted drug treatment program was detailed for members of an Oklahoma House of Representatives committee last week by jail administrator David Parker and Carrie Slatton-Hodges, Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services deputy commissioner.
The pilot program, which provides doses of the non-narcotic drug Vivitrol, was announced last week. It is the first program of its kind in the state.
Some House members said they were skeptical of the treatment's efficacy, but Parker said, "If we don't try it, we won't know if it will work."
Bottom lines: Two Tulsans, retired justice John Rief and retired Court of Criminal Appeals justice Jerry Goodman, were named special Supreme Court justices in the case testing the constitutionality of Senate Bill 608. The bill modifies Oklahoma's alcohol distribution system. ... Tulsa County is to be recognized as the state's first Purple Heart County during the regular county commission meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Room 119 of the Ray Jordan Administration Building, 500 S. Denver Ave.
Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World