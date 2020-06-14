State Question 802, which would require the state to expand Medicaid coverage under the terms of the Affordable Care Act, will likely pass on June 30, two leading Republican legislators said Friday.
Senate Majority Leader Kim David, R-Porter, and House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said they expect voters to approve the proposed constitutional amendment — and predicted something close to financial chaos for the state if it does.
“I think we’re all expecting it to pass,” David said during a Zoom conference with the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
“Everybody says there will be this big influx of money into the private sector,” she said. “But the state budget will take a pretty big hit.”
A measure scheduled for the ballot in November would use money now going into the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust to cover some of the cost of expanded Medicaid, but it will not be enough for the full tab.
“I’ll be shocked if provider rates are not cut,” Echols said, referring to the amounts paid doctors and hospitals for Medicaid services.
Echols said he does not believe the House would give the 76 votes needed to pass an increase in the SHOPP fee — essentially a hospital tax used to match federal funds — as it did this spring.
Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed the bill.
“It won’t happen,” Echols said, saying this spring’s vote was “a one-time thing.”
And there’s this: Expanding Medicaid would reduce Oklahoma’s uninsured rate by 30%, according to a study released last week by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Urban Institute.
The report said Oklahoma’s cost for expanding Medicaid would be $229 million a year, an increase of about 13% from current expenditures, but federal outlays would go up by $1.3 billion.
Proponents of expanded Medicaid argue that the additional federal spending will more than offset the state’s share while improving the state’s all-around health.
Opponents fear the overall cost outweighs any benefits.
State Question 802, which would insert Medicaid expansion into the state constitution, is on the June 30 statewide ballot.
New normal: A few political groups have resumed their regular meetings, including the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County, which resumed its regular schedule last Tuesday.
The Oklahoma Democratic Party, though, held its state convention online over the first two Saturdays of June, and a 1st Congressional District Zoom town hall was held Thursday.
Campaigns and elections: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin‘s Republican primary campaign began airing television ads that prominently feature President Donald Trump, who Mullin says he helped defend from “Pelosi’s impeachment scam.”
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles also expects to begin a television campaign in the Tulsa market this week.
Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon is making appearances on behalf of the Trump campaign.
Bottom lines: The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy named state Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, its Children’s Representative of the Year.
