Wednesday’s override votes in the Oklahoma Legislature were even uglier than they looked for Gov. Kevin Stitt.
Most of his support — if you could call it that — was from Democrats who actually disagreed with just about everything Stitt said in the message accompanying his veto of the general appropriations bill, Senate Bill 1922.
“We disagree with the Governor’s stated justification for the veto, which is that he believes the budget should include more cuts,” said Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City. “We remain concerned the budget as passed by the Legislature already includes too many cuts to core services, including education, health care, and public safety.”
“We could be making bold changes,” said Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City. “That’s what’s reflected in my vote to sustain the veto. Not because I agree with the governor, because I couldn’t disagree more.”
Meetings and events: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin will hold a telephone town hall on COVID-19 at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. Those wishing to participate should call 877-229-8493, Passcode 111439.
Let’s Fix This, in partnership with Generation Citizen, Oklahoma Humanities and the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma County is sponsoring an all-day virtual Civics Con on May 29. The event features sessions on engagement, voting and the electoral process. The convention is free but registration is required at civicscon.com.
Bottom lines: The state Senate confirmed Steve Harpe as director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, one of the most powerful appointed positions in state government. ... The Oklahoma Corporation Commission received a $300,000 Environmental Protection Agency grant to rehabilitate 10 old gas stations with underground storage tanks in Okemah.
