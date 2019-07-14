Meetings and events: State Chairwoman Alicia Andrews will speak to the Creek County Democratic Party at 6 p.m. Thursday at Freddie’s, 1425 New Sapulpa Road, Sapulpa.
Trent England of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs and Justin Harlan of Reading Partners will be featured at the Tulsa Republican Club meeting, 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Summit Club, 15 W. Sixth St.
Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, state Sen. Wayne Shaw, R-Grove, and state Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell, are expected at West Siloam Springs’ 50th anniversary observance from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the town’s festival park.
Elections and campaigns: Fifth Congressional District Republican Terry Neese said she raised more than $500,000 during the first eight weeks of her campaign.
Bottom lines: The Oklahoma Insurance Department said it helped recover more than $5.1 million for policyholders in claim disputes during the first six months of 2019, which is about $1.6 million more than was recovered in all of 2018. ... The Oklahoma Academy for State Goals says it will be looking at energy policy at its annual town hall meeting in October.
Featured video
WPX Energy's 260,000-square-foot tower will be built on the block of property where the old Spaghetti Warehouse was located.
Read the story: WPX Energy investing $100 million in new 11-story downtown Tulsa headquarters