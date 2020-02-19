U.S. Sen. James Lankford keeps telling Tulsans the city is going to be asked a very pointed question in about a year, on the centennial of the 1921 Race Massacre, and it had better be ready.
“The country is going to pause — for 24 hours, maybe just an hour, maybe 20 minutes — but the country is going to pause for a moment in 2021 and they’re going to say, ‘The largest race riot in American history happened 100 years ago today,’” Lankford told the Rotary Club of Tulsa on Wednesday.
“When that question is asked, how are we going to answer?” Lankford said. “What can we say is different?”
In coaxing, pleading and pushing Tulsa toward that answer, Lankford and state Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, have become the state’s latest political odd couple. They have become the most public faces of a far-ranging effort to present a coherent response to the world’s renewed interest in Tulsa’s most painful memories.
Wednesday, Lankford and Matthews spent the noon hour speaking to the Rotary Club of Tulsa, one of the city’s most influential civic organizations, and the rest of the afternoon closeted with people ranging from Mayor G.T. Bynum to the executive director of the Oklahoma Humanities Council.
The public takeaway from the meetings at the Greenwood Cultural Center were promises from Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister and Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist to incorporate not only the events of May 31-June 1, 1921, but Greenwood itself, into all levels of public school curricula.
Less public were concerns about completing a $5.3 million makeover of the Greenwood Cultural Center and construction of an adjacent history center in time for the centennial.
According to previous reporting, work was to have begun on the project in January but for reasons that aren’t quite clear, that hasn’t happened, yet. Officials said they hope to get underway very soon.
“What was once Tulsa’s dirty secret, we’re now building a history center around,” Matthews said at a late afternoon news conference.
“It’s so important that everyone recognize what it means to have a United States senator to raise this (issue) to a national level,” said Bynum.
Bynum said is important to consider the history of Greenwood in terms of the future as well as the past.
“You can’t just read about this and go, ‘That’s something that happened 100 years ago, it’ll never happen again.’ I’m sure that’s what the people in 1921 in Tulsa probably thought, too,” he said.
Earlier, at the Rotary event, Lankford and Matthews talked about their personal differences as a white Republican and a black Democrat, and their agreement on trying to make the massacre centennial an opportunity for learning and engagement.
“We have major differences on some policies,” Matthews said. “He treats me like a good Christian brother. Those things we disagree on we can talk about. ... We can agree on our relationship and having respect for one another, and when we disagree we do it respectfully and we don’t focus on that for a long time. I understand where he stands on certain issues, and I respect that, and he does the same.”
“That shouldn’t be that radical of a concept,” Lankford said, “that we’re not going to agree on everything, but we should be able to respect each other enough to work something out. Because we both want the same thing.”
