City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper’s Expungement Expos were so popular last year that the volunteers who helped organize and run them couldn’t keep up with the requests for assistance.
“There are people still standing outside when we close the doors,” Hall-Harper said Wednesday.
The next Expungement Expo is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the 36th Street North Event Center, 1125 E. 36th Street North, and Hall-Harper is hoping for another large turnout.
“We want any Tulsa citizen to come out, and if they have a record, to find out if that record is expungeable so … that record won’t hamper them or harm their ability to get housing, to sign up for training and education,” she said. “These are things that (criminal) records, even minor offenses, can hamper.”
The Expungement Expo is free, but individuals who owe court costs, or fees and fines, must pay them as part of the expungement process.
The criminal offense must have occurred in Tulsa County.
“At least come (to the expo), get on a payment plan so you can at least have an end game,” Hall-Harper said.
There is no need to bring court records to the expo, the city councilor said. Volunteers from the Tulsa County Court Clerk’s Office and other court agencies will be available to help do records searches.
Expungement refers to the process of sealing records, typically criminal records. Under Oklahoma statutes, there are two ways this can be accomplished.
Individuals who have received deferred sentences typically have their records sealed if they meet all of the conditions set out by the court at sentencing. A second, more complicated and more expensive method of expungement can be initiated by a person convicted of a crime once that person has served his or her sentence.
Those who are acquitted or have their cases dismissed before trial are also eligible for expungement of their cases.
All expungements are not the same. Those granted after a deferred sentence typically do not cover as many records as those granted to individuals who apply for one after they have completed their sentences.
For more information, call 36th Street North Event Center at 918-200-9046; Beverly Atteberry at 918-605-1913; or Hall-Harper at 918-596-1921.