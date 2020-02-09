A man apparently drowned Sunday afternoon while trying to clear drainage pipes along a Muskogee County creek, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Jerry Barnard, 69, of Porum walked to a creek near his home about 4 p.m. to clean out tinhorns and about 20 minutes later his wife found him face down in the creek.
Barnard's wife rolled him onto his back but she could not get him out of the creek, the report states. She ran back to the house to call for help, but emergency responders could not revive Barnard once they arrived on scene.
The state Medical Examiner's Office will determine Barnard's cause of death.