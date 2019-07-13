President Donald Trump approved Oklahoma’s request for emergency aid for 18 counties affected by storms and flooding.
The emergency declaration was requested by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday and approved by the White House on Saturday. Counties included in the declaration are Alfalfa, Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Craig, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Major, Noble, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Stephens, and Tillman.
The declaration authorizes federal resources to assist state and local governments in response to significant flooding during the period of April 30 to May 1.
Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding. Funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.