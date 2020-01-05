The Project Santa charity fund drive has concluded with a total of $287,012 raised this holiday season.
The drive, a partnership between the Tulsa World and Salvation Army, has now raised more than $7.3 million since 1992 for area families in need.
The fund drive kicked off Thanksgiving Day, supported by a series of stories focusing on families aided by the fund.
Although the drive fell short of its $300,000 goal, it topped last year’s fundraising amount by almost $45,000.
Tulsa World Publisher Gloria Fletcher said: “Due to the generous donations of hundreds of caring individuals the Project Santa fundraising was quite successful. It is a happy new year with the final tally of this year’s fundraising coming in just over $287,000 with an 18% growth over last year. Great to think about how many more families will be helped with these additional dollars.”
Maj. Mark Harwell, Salvation Army area commander, said: “I am deeply grateful to the many donors who elected to reach out to their struggling neighbors through Project Santa. Theirs is a gift which goes far beyond providing temporary relief to extending life-changing hope.”
Previously known as Neediest Families, the effort is in its second year as Project Santa.
The Tulsa World took over the campaign in 1992.
More than 1,500 area households are aided through the fund annually.
All money raised through Project Santa is distributed by the Salvation Army in the form of vouchers and material gifts.
To read all the stories from this year’s series, go to tulsaworld.com/projectsanta.
Final donors list
Contributions from Tulsans include: Barbara C. Cuite, $4,000; Dale Hubbard, $2,000; The Dunham Family, $1,500; Phillip and Susan Gelwick, $1,000 in memory of Allen and Hulda Gelwick; Dennis and Elaine Stell, $1,000; Bruce R. Magoon, $1,000; Phillip and Susan Gelwick, $1,000 in memory of Tom and Virginia Matson; David and Connie Phillips, $1,000; Steven and Debra Wilson, $1,000; Ryan and Arin Overland, $1,000; Annabelle and Steve Miller, $1,000; Carolyn Carr, $1,000; Brad and Becky Johnson, $1,000; Jamey and Michael Carney, $500; Carl Huenefeld, $500; Jeff Cain, $500; Kevin and Janet Hayes, $300; Dawne and Robert Stafford, $300; Shari Holder, $300; Jerry and Halline Littlefield, $300; Dona Morris, $300; Nick and Karla Sidorakis, $250; Joyce and Mel Buckner, $250; Leslie Lanham, $250; Bill and Pam Young, $250; Pete and Pat Stamper, $200 in memory of George and Alyene Layne and Roe and Eulice Layne; Stephen and Terry Curtis, $200; Diane and James Seebass, $200; Mark and Shelley Spaeth, $200; Mark and Terry Fenner, $200 in memory of Dr. Roy Fenner; Julie Norman, $200; Steven Walker, $150; Larry Erbe, $100; Claire Raschen, $100; Caroline Raschen, $100; Davis Raschen, $100; Billye Golver, $100; Anne Sellars, $100; Yale Avenue Christian Church Hooked ‘N Lookin Class, $100; Sara Carlson, $100; Janice Green, $100; Jane C. Walter, $100; Stephen and Anne Schwerdt, $100; Virginia Schulte, $100; Mary Ann and Larry Davis, $100 in honor of Charlotte and Louis Miller; Tim Marlow, $100; J.B. Brown, $100; Rod and Denise Baker, $100; Imogene Headley, $100; Linda Kelly, $100 in memory of Charles and Lucille Curtis; Mazin and Patty Al Jibouri, $100; Gail Hankins, $100; Cynthia Bucher, $100; Mary Lindaman, $100 in memory of Dan Arthrell; Vicky and Shelton Benedict, $100; Thomas Pruitt, $100; Phil Blotevogel, $100; Elizabeth and David Bernston, $100; Donna LaDuke, $100; Judy and Brian Freese, $100; Catherine Luccock, $75; Eric and Sarah Samuelson, $60; Geri Arnold, $50; Stephen and Cheryl Knorr, $50; Richard and Nancy Bernsdorf, $50; Linda and Jim Holland, $50; Steve Nuckolls, $50; Gary Jackson, $50; the Fine Family Revocable Trust, $25; Linda Naifeh, $20 in memory of Bill, Jeanette and Mike Naifeh; Billy and Dana Williams, $20; Sue Ann Chapman, $15; Donna Lightfoot, $10; Opal Carson, $10; Sandra Susan Klein, $5.
Contributions from outside Tulsa include: Ann Bartoloni, Los Altos, CA, $2,000; Scott and Dana Flora, Jenks, $1,000; Brett and Julie Pratt, Broken Arrow, $500; Jeff and Amy Galvin, Bixby, $500; Stan and Jane Johnson, Sapulpa, $250 in memory of Mae Nabozny; Leland and Ina Gibson, Owasso, $250; Naydean Wesson, Delaware, $200; Richard and Diane Rex, Bixby, $125; Rex Vanderford, Bixby, $100; Pat Bennett, Owasso, $100; Fred and Marcia Perry, Broken Arrow, $100; J. Richard Hunt, Bixby, $100; Craig and Patricia Clifford, Tahlequah, $100; Mary Leming, Moore, $100 in honor of Kathy Horne; Dani Turner, Broken Arrow, $100; Bobby Robertson, Owasso, $100; Donna Stuart, Grove, $100; Dennis Beckmann, Broken Arrow, $100; Mildred Stott, Pryor, $50; Robert and Colleen Griffin, Broken Arrow, $50; Jerry and Almeta Robertson, Bernice, $50; Opal Gayheart, Broken Arrow, $50; Guy and Cynthia Burnett, Owasso, $50; Stephanie Grubs, Sapulpa, $25; Jeff and Sharon Drake, Owasso, $25; Larry Wilcox, Claremore, $25; Daisy Ciggs, Broken Arrow, $25; Dale Bushyhead, Glenpool, $25.
Anonymous donations totaled $85,998 and includes: $100 in memory of Dorothy Tillman; $100 in memory of Nanu Dorwart.
Featured video