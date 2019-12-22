Nearly eight years after it was finished, JoAnna Giddens’ Habitat for Humanity home is still, in a way, a work in progress.
The single mom, who enjoys decorating, is always working on or thinking ahead to some new project.
But one part of the home, at least, will never change.
“My big thing about having my own house was to always be able to eat dinner with my kids,” said Giddens, adding that she still has her original kitchen table, which a friend found for her at Goodwill and fixed up.
She won’t part with it, she added, because it has special meaning, as the place where she and her sons have shared so many meals.
To have those kinds of experiences in a home of her own is an opportunity for which Giddens remains grateful.
The Habitat program offered her a way out of public housing, and — with the homeowner required to pitch in on the build — in a manner that was consistent with who she is, she said.
A hard worker by nature, Giddens doesn’t like the idea of accepting help.
That’s why, she added, a recent trip to the Tulsa Salvation Army office was so difficult for her.
Giddens, who is on unpaid leave from her job while recovering from surgery, took her sister’s advice recently and asked for assistance when her bills became overwhelming.
“It’s hard to ask for help. Especially when I’m the one people always ask,” Giddens said.
‘Never took a break’
After having thyroid-related problems going back a few years, Giddens’ health recently became a bigger concern.
A nodule on her thyroid kept growing until it was the size of a tennis ball, and was interfering with her breathing.
Giddens underwent surgery in October to have her thyroid removed.
She’s now awaiting further testing. Her doctor doesn’t think cancer was present but wants to be sure, she said.
People who know Giddens “actually doubted I could sit down for a week, much less a couple of months,” she said of her ongoing rest and recovery.
Her primary job is as a dispatcher for Coca Cola, and she also does in-home care.
Between those two jobs and others, Giddens estimates she was working 110 hours a week.
“I’ve worked since I was 12 and I’ve never took a break. So this is new,” she said, adding that she’s a person who likes to stay busy.
Once she’s cleared to resume working, she swears she’s going to cut back and not push herself so hard.
Giddens expects expenses to continue to be a challenge until she goes back to work.
When her sister, Valerie, brought up the Salvation Army, Giddens, who was having a “cry-spell” over an overdue electric bill, initially said “no.”
“Well, you can lose your power and sit in the dark or you can give it a chance,” replied her sister, who was featured previously in the Project Santa series.
“So I went in on a Tuesday and my lights were going to be cut off that Thursday,” Giddens said, adding that the agency approved her for help.
A native of Lansing, Michigan, Giddens moved to Tulsa in 2007.
She has two sons still at home — Isaiah, a student at Will Rogers High School, and his older brother, Elijah.
Giddens has kept an album of photos and other mementos from their experience working on their Habitat home together.
They still volunteer occasionally with the organization, helping to lay sod at new projects.
And, in a tradition that started when they first moved in, they still have dinner together.
“I didn’t get to do that growing up. That wasn’t the thing for my family,” Giddens said of why it’s important to her.
Which is also why she’s not parting with that table.
“Everybody’s like, ‘Are you going to get a new table?’ And I’m like, ‘No. That table means too much to me. I don’t need a brand new table.’ ”
