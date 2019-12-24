The generosity of Tulsa World readers will once again help bring relief to those in need of financial assistance through the Project Santa holiday fund drive.
Project Santa — formerly known as Neediest Families — is an annual partnership between the Tulsa World and The Salvation Army.
Through Tuesday, the longtime Tulsa-area tradition of giving had raised $235,177. Donations will continue to be accepted through the holidays.
“The Tulsa World is honored to continue the legacy started so many years ago by our sister publication the Tulsa Tribune,” Tulsa World Publisher Gloria Fletcher said. “Project Santa is truly all about people helping people. We hope that you have enjoyed reading about how the fund assists so many of our neighbors. I would like to say thank you and Happy Holidays to the hundreds of very generous donors.”
The drive has raised more than $7 million since 1992, when the World first got involved. More than 1,500 area households are aided annually through the fund, which is administered by The Salvation Army.
“Once again we’ve been touched by the struggles of our neighbors whose stories have been eloquently retold by skillful writers,” said Maj. Mark Harwell, Tulsa metro area commander for The Salvation Army. “However, I am deeply grateful for those who not only had empathy for these families, but who also became champions and difference-makers for them through their generous giving to this project. It has been made unmistakably clear again this Christmas that we live in a special community which will not allow desperate needs to go unmet.”
Throughout the holiday season, the World has featured stories about some of those being helped through the fund, like Kelbie Hancock.
When the Skiatook High School student was diagnosed in June with a rare but aggressive form of cancer, her aunt, Daynise Dickerson, knew she had to help.
“I told (my husband), ‘Kelbie needs a home,’” she said.
Kelbie, who is fighting Ewing’s Sarcoma, has been living with her aunt’s family in Glenpool since the summer. The household includes, along with Daynise, her husband, John Dickerson, son Chance, and her daughter, Torie.
In her fight with the rare form of bone cancer, Kelbie said she owes much of her emotional turnaround to her aunt.
“She’s pushed me in this,” Kelbie said. “I probably would have given up a long time ago if not for her. … She’s helped me see that I have to choose happiness over sadness. If you want life, you have to fight.”
For JoAnna Giddens, a recent trip to the Tulsa Salvation Army office to look for help was difficult.
Giddens, who is on unpaid leave from her job while recovering from surgery, took her sister’s advice and asked for assistance when her bills became overwhelming.
When her sister, Valerie, brought up the Salvation Army, Giddens, who was having a “cry-spell” over an overdue electric bill, initially said “no.”
“Well, you can lose your power and sit in the dark or you can give it a chance,” replied her sister, who was featured previously in the Project Santa series.
“It’s hard to ask for help. Especially when I’m the one people always ask,” Giddens said.
