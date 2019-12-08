Surrounded by the shorter, darker wigs on display, the long, blonde one stood out brilliantly.
And when she spotted it, Daynise Dickerson knew it was the one.
“I said ‘Kelbie, look!’ And she was like ‘Oh my God! I can look like me again,’” Daynise recalled.
Seeing her niece’s reaction, she added, made her feel happy. And in the moment, it was even easy to forget why they were there.
But then the setting itself — the American Cancer Society’s “wig bank” — couldn’t help but remind them.
“It’s just another thing that’s hard about this,” said Daynise of the unexpected position in which she’s found herself recently: helping a 16-year-old cancer patient navigate her often-scary new reality.
Kelbie Hancock, who is fighting Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, has been living with her aunt Daynise’s family in Glenpool since the summer. The household includes, along with Daynise, her husband, John Dickerson, son Chance, and her daughter, Torie.
Kelbie’s previous home situation wasn’t good for her, said Daynise, who is now her guardian and primary caregiver.
After visiting her in June at the hospital and hearing the diagnosis, “I told John, ‘Kelbie needs a home,’” Daynise said.
Facing a fight for her life, her niece needed somebody to “finally be there for her,” she added.
‘Learning as we go’
It was an explanation for the leg pain and other symptoms she’d been experiencing.
But the word “cancer” wasn’t one that Kelbie was prepared to hear.
“I didn’t think it was real,” she said of learning her diagnosis. “I was like, ‘You’re kidding, right?’ ”
The shock quickly gave way to other emotions.
“I was really mad at first,” said Kelbie, who had been an active multisport athlete at Skiatook High School. “I wanted to know ‘Why? — why was this happening?’ ”
Because the aggressive cancer was already in both her left hip and leg, treatment began immediately.
It included chemotherapy to start. Then surgery. Both Kelbie’s femur, which the cancer had almost consumed, and hip had to be replaced.
Currently, she is undergoing additional chemotherapy. It will have to continue through next summer. Then, hopefully, doctors will tell her that she’s cancer-free.
Supporting her through all of this, Kelbie said, has been her new family. She couldn’t be more grateful for the sacrifices they’ve all made to accommodate her, she said.
Daynise’s life has changed the most.
Before all this, “my biggest concern was who’s bringing snacks to the game,” said Daynise, who was team mom for her daughter’s softball team.
A stay-at-home mom, she’d also been planning to go back to Tulsa Community College this fall to finish her paralegal degree.
But for now, that’s on hold, she said. Kelbie is her full-time focus.
“We are learning as we go,” Daynise said. “With every experience, we learn.”
Helping her niece weather the emotional lows was especially hard early on.
“She wants to hang out with her friends and be a normal 16-year-old,” Daynise said. But with treatment sapping her immune system the risk is too great.
“It’s like her whole world has shut down.”
The situation has given the two of them more time to talk, though. And they have grown closer.
“I keep telling her,” Daynise said, “you have to take some good away from this.”
“She’s a tiny little firecracker,” she added. But she can’t “do this alone.”
‘Comfortable with myself’
The long scar left behind by her surgery doesn’t bother Kelbie so much anymore.
“I’ve thought of different ways to embrace it,” she said of the scar, which runs from her hip to her knee.
“Like with a tattoo maybe. I wouldn’t want to cover it ever, but maybe it could be like the stem for some flowers.”
Up until just recently, Kelbie would’ve been hard-pressed to find anything positive to say about the scar.
“But I am a completely different person than I was,” she said.
She added that she owes much of her emotional turnaround to her aunt.
“She’s pushed me in this,” Kelbie said. “I probably would have given up a long time ago if not for her. … She’s helped me see that I have to choose happiness over sadness. If you want life, you have to fight.”
It made Daynise’s heart leap recently when Kelbie, unprompted, even announced that “I think I can be an advocate for children with cancer.”
She’s also talked of going to college and someday starting her own business.
Her more immediate goal, though, when her health allows it, is to resume classes in Skiatook. Currently, she’s doing virtual school at home.
In Skiatook, she participated in track, basketball, cheer and softball.
Before Kelbie can think about any of that, she has “a long road to recovery” ahead of her, Daynise said. “But I’m hopeful. I think we’re going to get through this.”
In the meantime, Kelbie still has her wig handy if she wants it.
She picked out a blonde one at the cancer society’s free “wig bank” because her real hair, before she lost it, had been bleached, she said.
Lately, though, she’s discovering that she doesn’t really need it like she once did.
“I don’t even wear it very often around my friends anymore,” she said. “I think I was really worried about how they would accept it or how other people would look at me.
“I had to get comfortable with myself, honestly.”
