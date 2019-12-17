Phyllis Henson endures what no mother should have to.
The new normal at Henson’s east Tulsa home is helping Brian, her 26-year-old son, out of bed and around the house each day. She spent much of the last month in the hospital with him before they came home in early December, but without much of Brian’s left leg — the result of complications from his diabetes.
There hasn’t been a lot of time to celebrate the holidays, no money to get her son the football jersey he wants and hardly any strength to get the both of them taken care of. It’s been an overwhelming, heartbreaking and exhausting year for the both of them, but Phyllis said she won’t give up on her son.
“I just wanna have one nice Christmas,” Phyllis said. “I don’t know what next year holds.”
Phyllis has lived in Tulsa most of her life, and there was a time she was only a few credits away from her associate’s degree in administrative assistance at Tulsa Community College. Now, she’s caught between being Brian’s caregiver and keeping up with her own medical needs.
When it isn’t an appointment for Brian’s prosthesis or ongoing care, Phyllis is headed to the oncology department for herself.
In late 2018, she was diagnosed with kidney cancer after doctors connected her heat strokes to renal cell carcinoma. Although she underwent treatment in January to freeze the cells from her left kidney, there are still MRIs to make sure the cancer hasn’t spread. It adds up to many, many appointments and a new, often taxing reality for the two of them.
“I have been stretched too thin,” Phyllis said. “My house is falling apart financially. I can’t make it month to month. I just can’t keep up this balance.”
Apart from getting the little Christmas tree decorated and cleaning up the front room, and maybe a “rich, good looking man that would love me anyway,” Phyllis wants more for the holidays for her son than herself. More than anything, she’s been trying to track down a nice, clean mattress for him to sleep on.
Battling cancer is enough of a drain on Phyllis energy to make getting Brian around a challenging if not insurmountable task. All the while, Phyllis said she’s trying to get through the pain of slipped discs in her back and neck.
Although Brian got his surgery staples removed Monday, there’s still pain he has to deal with. Previously, one of the toes on his other foot was removed. There have been bad days since Brian was discharged, brought on by lingering pain and the medication used to treat it, Phyllis said. It’s hard to watch him go through the pain, Phyllis said.
“You know, you count your baby’s fingers and toes when they’re born,” Phyllis said. “And then as a mother you start watching them get removed.”
