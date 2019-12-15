Valerie Kemp was sitting on her sister’s front porch one evening, thinking about the new life she’d just begun in Tulsa, when the pain first hit her.
“I swear, it felt like two fists from each side were pounding me in my temples,” she said. “I was like ‘what the heck?’ And then it happened again.”
She can’t remember much of what followed. But somehow, with the pounding head pain increasing, Kemp stumbled into the house and, falling to the floor, cried out to her sister to call for help.
Initially advised it was a migraine — there was a family history, and Kemp had been suffering from headaches — it would take four ER visits and two MRIs before the real problem was identified.
Kemp had an aneurysm.
The news “scared me to death,” she said.
Luckily, she added, it was located between her brain and skull, not in her brain, and doctors hope to treat it without surgery.
But while she has an answer now, the situation has made things extra difficult for the single mom.
Kemp, who in August moved from her native Michigan with her son, Emanuel, 14, to be close to her sister, ended up being in the hospital for 10 days.
Overall, she lost a month of time from her job in custodial services at the BOK Center.
A new life
For now, Kemp’s aneurysm will be closely monitored by doctors while she follows their instructions, reducing stress and making other lifestyle changes.
What she wants more than anything is to stop smoking.
“I’ve cut back,” she said. “But I want to quit altogether.”
“Obviously I was doing something wrong,” Kemp added. “And I’m making changes.”
Family has been supportive, she said. She and her sister JoAnna have always been there for each other.
“I think sometimes she’s been there more for me than I have been for her,” Kemp said. “But we don’t measure things like that. We’re sisters, and if one of us needs help, and we can do it, that’s what we do.”
While in the hospital, Kemp told her son that she needed his help to make some changes.
Emanuel, who attends Central High School, took that to heart, and has been especially eager helping her say no to cigarettes.
Kemp was living with her sister, but recently moved into her own apartment.
The Salvation Army helped her with the deposits to make the move.
The agency also helped with other bills, and offered to furnish her apartment and provide for Christmas gifts.
“I knew there was a reason I put change in that little bucket every year,” Kemp said, adding that she’d contributed to the nonprofit’s kettle drives in Michigan.
“They’ve been a godsend in just helping somebody start a new life,” she said.
