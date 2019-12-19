As the water kept inching closer to her home, Wanda Smith braced for what seemed inevitable.
“I told myself, ‘What is is what is,’ ” she recalled. “There was nothing I could do about it. Just grab and go.”
One of many area residents affected by last spring’s record floods, Smith ended up making three trips back to her west Tulsa neighborhood to retrieve belongings from her house, which sits just off the Arkansas River.
Fortunately — while some other evacuees weren’t so lucky — her place, which she shares with her disabled son, was spared.
“(The water) crossed the street but never got to the house, thank God,” said Smith, who lived with her daughter for three weeks after being evacuated.
Smith didn’t take the good fortune for granted. As a full-time caregiver, she said, it’s easy sometimes to feel like you never get a break.
Recently, Smith’s caregiving efforts got more challenging again, continuing what has been a never-ending cycle of ups and downs for her and her son, Chad Baker.
Baker suffers from a variety of health complications. Trying to stay on top of them, with doctors never able to find the right combination of medicines, takes full-time focus, Smith said.
Baker’s problems began at birth with hemihypertrophy, a condition that caused one side of his body to grow larger than the other.
Doctors told his mother that by his mid-20s he would not be walking. They were wrong about that: At 38, he’s still able to get around.
But the muscle spasms and pain associated with the condition can be debilitating some days.
On top of that, Baker is also an insulin-dependent diabetic and has high blood pressure.
Of the variety of medications he must take, some are not covered by Medicare. And with the family’s only source of income Baker’s disability checks, out-of-pocket medical expenses make things tough.
Just this week, the mail brought two more pharmacy bills for $300 each, Smith said.
It’s frustrating, too, because the situation will seem to be going more smoothly for a while, and she gets her hopes up that it will continue.
Then something will happen.
Adding to her worries most recently was an abnormal blood test of Baker’s that has doctors concerned.
At one time, Smith worked two or three jobs to make ends meet. She was laid off from her primary job with S&S Grocery a few years ago. By then her son’s needs were increasing and she turned to caregiving.
The pair have shared their home for 14 years. When they were evacuated earlier this year, it reminded them of how glad they are to have it.
“If the levee had broke it would’ve been a total wipeout of this area,” said Smith.
She put a lot of her stuff in storage as a precaution and still doesn’t have it all back in her house.
But one thing at a time, she said. Her son is her first priority.
“Sometimes the spasms are so bad he’ll wake up screaming and hollering,” Smith said. “He’s got medicine for it, but sometimes it doesn’t work.”
As she talks about this cycle they can never seem to break out of, Smith can only hold her hands up and shrug.
“What is is what is,” she said. “That’s all I can say.”
