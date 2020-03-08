The 2020 Census hasn’t started, but rural Oklahomans already have a bad feeling about what it’s going to mean for their waning influence in state politics.
The Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan areas now account for about 60% of the state’s population and 70% of its gross state product.
While Oklahoma City’s population has soared by 12% in the past decade and Tulsa’s has grown at a much slower rate, the rest of Oklahoma is having trouble just holding its own.
After the 2020 Census, that’s likely to mean less rural representation at the Capitol and more of a feeling of being frozen out of policy-making.
Which is why Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, wants to make it a little harder to get state questions on the ballot.
“Right now you can get all the signatures you need in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties to get something on the ballot, and you can get all the votes you need to pass it,” Pfeiffer said late last week.
Pfeiffer is author of House Joint Resolution 1027, a proposed constitutional amendment that would require initiative petitions to get the minimum signatures in each of the five congressional districts as well as statewide to make it to a vote of the people.
The number of signatures required varies according to the type of measure and the year.
Referenda, or repeal petitions, require the signatures of registered voters equal to 5% of the total number of votes cast in the last gubernatorial election. Initiative petitions that change statute require 8%, and constitutional amendments require 15%.
As currently written, Pfeiffer’s bill would have applied those percentages to the total number of registered voters, creating a much higher threshold, but he said that was an error and will be amended on the floor if it comes to a vote.
Pfeiffer said he also has found a Senate author, which is necessary for it to get a vote in the House.
“I don’t know that there’s any specific issue,” Pfeiffer said when asked what his constituents were concerned about getting on the ballot. “After the next Census, Oklahoma City and Tulsa will have more people at the state Capitol than the rest of the state combined.
“As the demographics shift, we just want to protect the other 75 counties,” he said.
Pfeiffer said he doesn’t think something like the Medicaid expansion petition that led to State Question 802 would be affected by his proposal because “it had signatures from all 77 counties. What we’re concerned about are things that are maybe brought from out of state.”
In particular, he mentioned recreational marijuana as a concern.
Forty-five of Oklahoma’s 77 counties have lost population since the 2010 Census, according to World Population Review‘s analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.
All of those counties are generally considered rural, although three — Okmulgee, Osage and Pawnee — are included in the Tulsa MSA.
There are exceptions to the rule. Three counties along the Red River — Bryan, Marshall and Love — are among the 10 fastest growing in the state.
But Cimarron County at the western tip of the Panhandle has lost 12% of its population since 2010 and is threatening to dip below 2,000. Several western Oklahoma counties are under 5,000.
HJR 1027 itself would require a vote of the people if it’s approved by the legislature. It must get a vote on the House floor this week to remain active.
