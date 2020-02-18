One three-month detour later, the proposed Donald Trump highway has found its home in the Oklahoma Panhandle. But legislators wonder: Is the naming of such a highway even legal?
State Sen. Nathan Dahm, author of Senate Bill 1089, defended the bill’s legality during a Transportation Committee meeting Tuesday. His measure passed on a 5-4 vote, with two of the nays coming from Republicans. The bill now heads to the full Senate.
Dahm had amended the bill to rename the section of Oklahoma 287 — beginning at the Boise City limits and extending southeast to the Oklahoma-Texas border in Cimarron County — as the “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
He amended the bill after resistance came from all sides for trying to rename a portion of Route 66 near Miami. He found a solution in the Panhandle, where the westernmost county of Oklahoma had the highest percentage of voter support in the state for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, he said.
The first question Dahm faced came from Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City: “Is this legal?”
Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, responded yes. Hicks pushed further, saying that the statute defining the process for naming memorial bridges and highways requires honorees to have been dead for at least three years. The statute also states proposals should specifically state the accomplishments of a person upon which a proposal is based.
Trump and Dahm’s bill met neither of those requirements, but Dahm countered that it was irrelevant due to a sentence he included in the amendment that changed the location of the highway: “Not withstanding any other provision of law...”
“We have done this in many other versions, many other bills in the eight years I’ve been here,” he said, specifically referencing the President George W. Bush Bridge, which was named for a living, former president, and the Rep. David Brumbaugh Memorial Bridge, which was dedicated just months after the lawmaker died.
Sen. Adam Pugh, one of the two Republican committee members who voted against the bill, said he couldn’t support the bill as it stands. Pugh, R-Edmond, said he believes the honor belongs to a “special class of people,” often service members who gave their lives for their country.
“I don’t want to trivialize what I think is a very sacred act,” he said.
Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, said he also wouldn’t support the bill because he couldn’t quite understand how it’s legal under the state statute.
Dahm’s other bill, Senate Bill 1384, which originally would have created “Make America Great Again” and “Keep America Great” license plates, was amended to one option — “America First.”
It passed to the Senate floor much more easily, 10-1, with Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, the only opposing vote.
Featured video