A Pryor man was killed and a woman was injured early Sunday in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Mayes County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Joel Tibbets, 45, was pronounced dead at a hospital after being taken from the scene along 437 Road just south of East 480 Road, about 4 miles west of Salina, troopers reported.
Tibbets was a passenger on an ATV driven by a 41-year-old Pryor woman, who was hospitalized in stable condition with head, external trunk and arm injuries, the report states.
The woman was driving north on the road about 3:05 a.m. when the ATV rolled an unknown number of times, landing upright on its wheels.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but troopers reported the driver smelled like alcohol. Neither she nor Tibbets were wearing helmets, the report states.