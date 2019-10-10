The City of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority voted Thursday to negotiate a deal to assume ownership of about 2,000 acres from Public Service Company of Oklahoma for economic development.
Tissue manufacturing company Sofidel last year purchased 240 acres at PSO's Inola River-Rail Site to build a $360 million facility. Scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, the 1.8 million-square-foot plant is expected to permanently employ 300 people and have an estimated annual economic impact of $100 million.
The deal encompasses about 1,960 acres at the Inola site, a portion of which is adjacent to the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, which is 445 miles long and runs from the Tulsa Port of Catoosa to the Mississippi River. An additional 200 acres retained by PSO may be made available to the Port Authority for future purchase.
"It's the biggest deal that this port has ever seen other than its opening (in 1971)," Port Authority board member Dewey Bartlett said following the meeting. "(Sofidel) picked that tract because PSO was able to provide an extremely large tract of land that had access to various forms of transportation. They could not find something like that anywhere else in the United States, other than outside of Inola.
"Here we have almost 2,000 acres of land surrounding that. We will be in such a great position. This is a gold-star, red-letter day for our port and for northeast Oklahoma. We're very fortunate that PSO had the vision and the confidence in us to operate this property properly and use it in a way that will provide a lot of new customers for PSO. There's a win for them as well."
Under terms of the PSO-Port Authority agreement, the authority will invest at least $3 million to develop rail and other infrastructure that will serve Sofidel and future tenants to enhance the long-term viability of the industrial park.
The deal also mandates that PSO will be the provider of electrical service for 99 years and that the authority and PSO jointly develop a master plan for the property and market it. The authority will bear the cost of due diligence, such as title work, surveys and environmental studies, according to the agreement.
"From my perspective, this is as historic a development as the original port," Port Director David Yarbrough said Thursday. "We started with 2,000 acres and look what this board has done. Now look at the opportunity ahead of us with 2,000 brand new acres.
"Contiguous large tracts of land near metropolitan areas are hard to find nationwide. That's why Sofidel is in Oklahoma in the Tulsa metro area … This property gives this board the flexibility to go after other huge tenants that bring huge economic benefits and impact to the region."