But the next day, when he began running a fever, too, Sudduth quickly reconsidered.
“I thought, ‘Yeah, this is real. I’m afraid I have it.’”
A subsequent test would confirm his suspicions. Sudduth, a Tulsa primary care doctor and leading voice in public health for the Oklahoma State Medical Association, last week became the latest frontline health care worker in the state to test positive for COVID-19.
A week since his symptoms first began, Sudduth remains quarantined at his Broken Arrow home.
So far, he said, the effects have been relatively mild — muscle and joint pain, shakiness, dizziness, burning eyes. “But they are lingering,” he added.
Though not feeling well, Sudduth hasn’t let it stop him from caring for his patients.
His clinic, Remedy Health Direct Primary Care, already specialized in virtual treatment, he said, allowing consultations day or night via text messaging and video calls.
In fact, because of the coronavirus risk, Sudduth and his partner, Dr. Scott Street, stopped seeing patients in person two weeks ago, except for necessary cases, he said.
Sudduth believes his exposure came during a hospital shift.
Although in the process of transitioning to his clinic full time, after opening it in 2018, he still does hospital work at Ascension Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville.
It was there, on March 21, that Sudduth came into contact with a patient who subsequently was diagnosed with COVID-19, he said.
The patient was showing symptoms, so Sudduth arranged for him to be put in isolation and tested.
Before interacting, “I donned all the gear that I needed — the gown and gloves, the goggles,” he said. “But the hospital policy then was that you couldn’t wear the N95 mask (the most effective at filtering out droplets and small particles) before a patient had tested positive. Mind you, that policy would be changed two days later. We’re learning quickly.”
But not quick enough for Sudduth; he put on a non-N95 mask that day and believes that’s probably why he was infected.
It further demonstrates, he added, why the N95 shortage is such a serious problem. The masks are critical to keeping frontline workers safe.
‘This disease is real’
“It’s honestly demoralizing,” Sudduth observed, “to have to sit on the sidelines while all of your peers are out there going to battle day in and day out.”
But the option of virtual care is keeping him busy and at least partly in the game.
Sudduth treats several patients a day remotely from his home, he said.
Although most cases have been routine and handled easily, one patient had acute appendicitis. That one was challenging, he said.
Long story short, Sudduth was able, from his phone, to walk the patient’s wife through performing an abdominal exam on him; set up the CT scan that confirmed the appendicitis; and then get the patient admitted to the hospital, where the next morning his appendix was removed.
“He went home later that day and is doing great,” Sudduth said.
Quarantined along with Sudduth are his wife, Beka, and their four boys.
So far, they’ve shown no symptoms, and he hopes to keep it that way.
But the distancing measures are taking an emotional toll, he said.
“What’s hard is when you’re in the presence of your little ones and can’t hug and kiss them like you want to,” he said.
One of his sons, he added, asked “if he had one of those firefighter suits with the big respirators, could he give me a hug?
“And I said, ‘Well, yeah, you could.’ And he said, ‘I’m gonna save my money and buy one. So I can give you a hug.’”
As for how long his quarantine will last, Sudduth can’t say.
What he does know, he said, is that frontline health care workers, despite improved abilities to treat remotely, need to be on the scene.
“It’s not good for patients. It’s not good for the health care system as a whole for those health care workers to go from the frontlines to the sidelines,” said Sudduth, who holds a master’s of public health in health administration and policy.
His message to the public about the pandemic?
“They need to know this disease is real,” he said. “And there are thousands of your fellow Oklahomans on the frontlines working to contain it and to preserve people’s lives — and our ability to do our job depends on you staying at home.”
If people don’t stay home, Sudduth added, then the coming surge will overwhelm the health care system and “people will unnecessarily die.”
“There will be unnecessary death. That’s a fact.”
Video: Virtual COVID-19 forum with Mayor Bynum and Dr. Clancy
More than 3,000 deaths in U.S.: How is the world handling the coronavirus pandemic?