A QuikTrip security guard shot at a dog after a man, who was allegedly attempting to steal beer, ordered his dog to attack the guard.
The guard fired one shot. That shot did not hit the man or the dog, Tulsa Police Sgt. Jennifer Murphy said.
“A security guard was attempting to apprehend a larceny suspect, and in the process the suspect attempted to have his dog attack the security guard to prevent him from apprehending him,” Murphy said.
Tulsa police were dispatched about 7:15 p.m. Saturday to the QuikTrip located at 1022 S. Utica Ave. when the shooting was reported.
A man entered the store and allegedly attempted to steal beer. The man allegedly ordered his dog to attack when confronted by the security guard in the parking lot. Witnesses reported and surveillance video indicated that the dog chased the guard around the parking lot before the shot was fired.
Tulsa police located the man in the vicinity and arrested him on complaints stemming from the larceny, public intoxication and for outstanding warrants. As of 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the man had not been booked into the Tulsa County jail. Officers transported the dog to an animal shelter.