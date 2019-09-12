Race Against Racism aims to unify city and honor victims of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Tulsa's fifth annual Race Against Racism will be held on Sunday, and the fun run's organizer hopes the event will further unification in the city.
Richard "Baxter" Baxter, founder of #RacismStinks, said the 5K begins Sunday morning with a moment of silence for the victims lost in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and then sets off on a historic path through the Greenwood District and Black Wall Street.
The race is not only meant to encompass the dark, rich history of Tulsa but also recognizes the progress the community has made thus far, Baxter said.
The overarching event is titled "Celebration of Reconciliation."
"We're continuing the story," Baxter said. "Not letting the story end with tragedy, but writing our chapter now; A chapter of healing."
A historian will speak to participants about the massacre and the beauty of Greenwood before, and a representative from the Tulsa Police Department will speak about current community practices and the efforts the agency is making toward harmony, Baxter said.
A Tulsa native, Baxter founded the 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2015 in response to the narratives, such as #BlackLivesMatter and #BlueLivesMatter, that formed after racial unrest exploded in Ferguson, Missouri following the officer-involved shooting death of 18-year-old Mike Brown in 2014.
Although the narratives were likely meant to ignite empathy, Baxter said they instead heightened division.
#RacismStinks was founded as an organization against racism, period, and not for or against any particular group, Baxter said.
He chose a skunk, a black-and-white animal that's less than desirable, to illustrate the concept of #RacismStinks and printed a couple of T-Shirts with the logo.
"After I founded the organization and made T-shirts, I was like, 'I cured racism. It's over,'" Baxter said, chuckling at his self-satisfaction. "Then I realized it wasn't."
Baxter said he met with an event planner at a restaurant to brainstorm ideas for an event to engage the Tulsa community, but the winner actually came from a stranger who overheard their conversation.
"She said, 'Have you thought about doing a race? Like, a race against racism?'" Baxter remembered, and his mind was set.
The Race Against Racism, also known as the Skunk Run, was moved to the Greenwood District in its second year, and the Jr. Skunk Olympics, complete with tug-o-war, soccer and a 20-yard dash, was added for the kids.
The organization welcomed a new board a couple of months ago, including representatives from the Tulsa City Council, Tulsa Police and Oklahomans for Equality, and Baxter's hopes for the future are high.
"I think we're going to be one of the healing points for the city," he said.
#RacismStinks also offers community programs such as Fight for Fatherhood, an initiative that connects struggling fathers with resources; HomeSafe 101, a monthly community training class on best safety practices for encounters with law enforcement; and People Policing People, a training offered to police departments meant to humanize those on the other side of the badge.
Fight for Families, an outreach program for those most affected by the separation and breakdown of the family unit, is in the works, Baxter said.
Baxter referenced Martin Luther King Jr.'s quote, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," and said no matter what side of Tulsa one is from, "Racism affects us all."
"It affects some people directly and it affects some people indirectly," Baxter said. "If we can eradicate racism out of our community, we would all be better off.
"But it takes all of us to do that."
Registration is required for the Skunk Run, and participants may sign up online at bit.ly/skunkrun2019 or the day of the race. The registration fee is $25.
Baxter encouraged parents to be sure to sign up their children for the Jr. Skunk Olympics as well, to make sure each will receive their free #RacismStinks jersey, wristband and pass to Incredible Pizza, along with a pass for a free drink at a QuikTrip store. The registration for the Jr. Skunk Olympics is free.
For more information about #RacismStinks, visit racismstinks.org.