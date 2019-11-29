Meteorologists forecast rain will fall overnight Friday and into Saturday, and limited risks of heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms will persist as a cold front moves through.
A few strong storms, possibly severe, may develop in the region with quarter-size hail being the primary threat, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa. Rainfall amounts are expected reach an inch with some areas receiving up to 2 inches.
The greater potential for thunderstorms is forecast for the southeast Oklahoma region, according to the weather service.
On Friday night, meteorologists issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Tulsa County and the surrounding areas as a heavy storm moved quickly through the area. The warning was in effect until 7:30 p.m. Friday. The warning affected Tulsa, Mayes, Wagoner, Muskogee, and Okmulgee counties.
Precipitation is expected to taper off behind the cold front. Skies are expected to clear and winds are expected to be gusty, ranging from 25 to 40 mph.