The slots are ready, the boats are in their slips and the paddle boards and water features aren’t far behind as lakeside and riverside businesses prepare for their second comeback after surviving a flood and a pandemic in less than a year.

“We’re definitely one of the double-whammy ones. We were only back open for 10 months after the flood when the COVID-19 pandemic hit,” said Pat Crofts, chief executive officer of Muskogee (Creek) Nation Casinos. “We kinda have to keep a little bit of a sense of humor about it. Here at River Spirit, we joke a little bit that we do know how to close and reopen; we’re getting pretty good at it, but hopefully, this is the last time for a while.”

Throughout the region one year ago, marinas, campgrounds, restaurants and other businesses were literally under water for much of their season, and spring of 2020 brought disaster of another kind. But at least some business owners say they are working through it and are ready to move on now that novel coronavirus restrictions are relaxing.

Although she laughed, Beth Ryan, owner of Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, said she was half serious as she mentioned her business owns marina rights that might attract a buyer, “If you know any oil guys who want to drop some money!”

In the five years since it opened, only in 2018 was the water-feature park and resort open for a full season with all its offerings in operation. This year is shaping up well so far, but three out of five ain’t exactly good, she said.

“Last year, we limped along and were able to have the pool available for people to have something to do, but by July 4, we had to close. It was a negative income situation,” she said.

Extra steps are required for opening this year, but wiping down hard surfaces to keep a virus at bay and reminding people to socially distance beats shoveling silt and power-washing facilities that were under floodwaters for weeks in 2019.

“We’re still cleaning up and we had to replace a lot of electrical, a new transformer, new poles, we had 3 feet of water in the bathhouse, but we’re looking good for this summer and hopefully we’ll have sunny days and no more flood situation so we can keep moving along,” Ryan said.

The Memorial Day weekend felt good with a partial opening with a campground open and the pool — because of its chlorinated waters — open for use, she said. The offshore floating water features, kayaks and paddleboards should be ready for full-scale operation the weekend of June 12, she said.

“It has felt a little self-defeating some days,” Ryan said with a chuckle. “We just try to keep positive and keep it moving. We have a big investment financially here, and we have to keep it going.”

Mannford Mayor Tyler Buttram said small businesses around Keystone Lake have had it hard the past several years and that the COVID-19 restrictions were just another hard hit on top of others he’s seen as a result of Tulsa District U.S. Corps of Engineers management operating from a flood mitigation playbook that is too black-and-white and too outdated.

The federal system lacks support for local economic development around the lakes, he said.

“Everybody manages,” he said. “We haven’t quite hit that point where we lost a lot of businesses but you know what? They don’t hire that summertime help, that additional staff and they’re not generating the income they normally would for themselves or for the cities that rely on sales taxes, everybody suffers, top to bottom.”

Lakeside communities and businesses have been resilient, he said.

“They do what they’ve got to do to stay alive,” he said.

After being closed from May 21 to June 20 last year and since March 19 this year, River Spirit Casino Resort has more than a three-month gap in operations over the past 12 and people are eager to get back to work and to see people enjoying themselves again Monday, Crofts said.

An invitation-only soft opening for VIPs will take place to help ease a possible rush to the tables when the casino opens for limited operations, he said.

“When guests arrive, they will see that they will be temperature-checked at the door, and we’re going to ask them to wear masks, though that won’t be totally mandatory. They will see plexiglass shields in places, half of the chairs in the slot machine areas have been removed so it will be at 50% capacity, and we will have just three chairs at the table games so those will be at 25% capacity. But the poker room will be closed because you can’t have a good game without a full table,” he said.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Margaritaville and the spa area all will open again, too, he said. The buffet, convention center and Paradise Cove entertainment venue will remain closed for now.

Constant communication with staff through a special text system and through a program with staffers sharing home video updates through the human resources department has been key through the pandemic to keep spirits up and to maintain a sense of connection, Crofts said.

“It was hard to close a second time,” he said. “Our other eight casinos were able to stay open during the flood last year, but River Spirit Casino is our largest and we were all looking at each other like, ‘Man, this is way too frequent.’ It seems like it was just yesterday; it’s been 10 months but it was still fresh on everyone’s mind,” he said.

Featured video

Find out which restaurants are open, offering curbside service, delivery and more

Kelly Bostian

918-581-8357

kelly.bostian

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @KellyBostian

Tags

Recommended for you