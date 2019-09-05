A Tulsa police officer was fired Wednesday morning barely a month after graduating the academy upon the department learning of the officer's past social media posts referencing waterboarding, anti-government and anti-Islamic sentiments.
The department received a complaint about Officer Wayne Brown's posts early Wednesday morning, Sgt. Shane Tuell said in a statement.
"(Chief Chuck Jordan) immediately ordered internal affairs to open an investigation, and within 1 hour and 15 minutes of receiving the complaint, the officer was terminated," Tuell said.
Brown was one of 25 cadets who graduated from Tulsa Police Academy Class 2019-115 last month. Though listed as Wayne Brown in the graduation program, Brown used the name "Duke Brown" on Facebook.
Marq Lewis, a community activist with We the People Oklahoma, posted screenshots of Brown's personal page Wednesday morning to his own Facebook account.
Brown's Facebook page has since been either deleted or made private. Tuell said Jordan determined the posts violated department policy and necessitated Brown's firing.
Screenshots show Brown shared posts in 2013 from the "Oklahoma Volunteer Militia," which referenced the Three Percenters movement, including a Three Percenters flag.
In a page on the Three Percenters' late co-founder Michael Vanderboegh, the Southern Poverty Law Center described them as loosely organized gun owners "who vow to resist gun control laws with force if necessary."
In another post, Brown shared a meme of a bald eagle in front of an American flag with the caption, "Waterboarding is when we baptize the terrorists with freedom."
Brown also shared another meme featuring a clenched fist with the caption, "Pledge to my family, flag and country, when the day comes I will fight to my last breath before I submit to Islam."
Although Brown has been fired, Tuell said the internal investigation of the incident, including Brown's recruitment to the agency, remains open.