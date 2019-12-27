A new initiative petition asking Oklahoma voters to legalize non-medicinal marijuana use was filed with the Oklahoma Secretary of State's Office late Friday, just four days after the same group withdrew a similar proposal.

The original petition, designated State Question 806, was pulled after complaints from medical marijuana advocates that they had not been consulted, and that the petition had not been fully vetted.

“The new ballot initiative strengthens the language of the previously filed initiative to ensure that we are crystal clear that this program does not adversely affect the current Oklahoma medical marijuana industry or its patients,” Michelle Tilley, a spokeswoman for the filers, said in a press release. “While we did not foresee any issues with our original language, we are strong supporters of Oklahoma’s medical marijuana programs and we felt it was worthwhile to eliminate any uncertainty.”

The new petition, designated SQ 807, was signed by Tilley, an Oklahoma City political consultant, and Ryan Kiesel, a former state representative and the executive director of Oklahoma's American Civil Liberties Union affiliate. They replaced the original petitioners, Vanessa Brandon Avery and Amy Young.

"They still support the effort, but they thought it would be better for proponents who had more experience ... out front on it," Tilley said in a follow-up e-mail.

The press release confirmed the petition effort is supported by the New Approach PAC, a national political action committee supported largely by millionaire philanthropists marijuana advocates Daniel Lewis and Henry van Ameringen, and by Dr. Bronner's Magic Soaps, an eccentric but successful California personal care products company whose CEO, David Bronner, is referred to as the "Cosmic Engagement Officer."

Oklahomans turned out in record numbers to approve medical marijuana in June 2018.

Supporters currently would need about 178,000 signatures to get a proposed constitutional amendment on a ballot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

