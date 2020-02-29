OKLAHOMA CITY — Two new legal challenges were filed Friday against a state question seeking to create an independent redistricting commission.
The two new legal challenges filed with the Oklahoma Supreme Court come after the state’s high court on Feb. 5 tossed out the redistricting petition based on gist but found another challenge that it violated the single subject rule was without merit.
The gist is a description of the measure at the top of the signature page on the petition.
Supporters of the effort to change how the state draws legislative and congressional boundaries then refiled the petition with changes.
It is now State Question 810.
Filed by Oklahoma City attorney Robert McCampbell, the challenge asks the court to toss the petition because it manipulates how prisoners are counted, which creates a method with specific partisan consequences.
The eligibility requirements for serving on the Redistricting Commission violate the Equal Protection clause and the First Amendment, according to the challenge.
The measure would prohibit potential commissioners from changing political parties up to four years before redistricting begins, which is discriminatory and infringes on the right to associate with a political party, according to the challenge.
A second challenge, also filed by McCampbell, said the gist is legally insufficient because it says a panel of retired judges that will organize the Redistricting Commission will be designated by the Oklahoma Supreme Court chief justice. But the petition says the panel will be selected by random drawing, according to the challenge.
“The gist is simply wrong about how the panel will be selected,” McCampbell said.
Andy Moore, is executive director of People Not Politicians, which supports the state question.
“These challenges are meritless and only serve to highlight how politicians in our state are more concerned with silencing voters than passing laws to advance our state,” Moore said. “The fact politicians are fighting this hard to gerrymander one more time should be concerning to every Oklahoman.
“We trust the Supreme Court will see through the petty politics of these challenges and move swiftly to let the people vote on this measure.”
It seeks to create an independent redistricting commission to avoid gerrymandering.
