Two days into Oklahoma’s reopening, the open signs are on but normalcy was hit and miss. STETSON PAYNE/Tulsa World

 By Stetson Payne Tulsa World

Two days into Oklahoma’s reopening, the open signs are on for many retail shops and restaurants, but normalcy is hit and miss.

On a Saturday with picture perfect blue-sky weather, most of Tulsa stayed socially distant. Though many restaurants had dining areas open, few had full parking lots, much less full dining rooms.

While the lion’s share of restaurants in Tulsa still offer only takeout or delivery service, a few, like Smitty’s Garage Burgers & Beer at 7104 S. Sheridan Road, spent their Saturday with the dining room open.

Manager Heather Castleberry said though the restaurant is back to doing dishes and waiting tables for the first time in a long time, even Saturday’s weather didn’t bring crowds in.

“As managers we’re constantly busy, but I don’t think it feels real to the staff yet,” Castleberry said. “They’re used to having a full restaurant. It’s usually packed on a Friday and Saturday night. And right now, it’s not like that.”

The same could be said for most retail stores in Tulsa Hills, with some stores still restricted to curbside pickup and others shuttered. Best Buy customers made their way through the pickup line in the shared parking lot of dormant Famous Footwear, Justice, Marshall’s and Ross Dress for Less locations.

Some though, like Michael’s and Books-A-Million, were back to regular operations with social distancing in place.

Candis Galas, manager at Books-A-Million, said the store was “really busy” in part because competitor Barnes & Noble’s locations in Tulsa remained closed Saturday.

Apart from the social distancing, Galas said it felt like any other Saturday in the store.

“I’ve got some here that are just finding out we’re open by driving by, and I’ve got some in here who’ve been waiting and are very thankful for us to reopen,” Galas said. “Then there are some who came just because we’re the only open one. … Just in my parking lot, I’ve got 11 cars out here.”

