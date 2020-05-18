Cherokee Nation Businesses on Monday announced new safety protocols for visitors and employees that will be introduced at its casinos when they begin reopening, which is expected in June.
Brandon Scott, a spokesman for CNB, said an announcement of the schedule for reopening the Cherokee Nation’s 10 casinos in northeastern Oklahoma could come later this week.
“We will be doing a staggered reopening, with the smaller casinos reopening first,” said Scott. “We have almost got the dates and locations ready to announce, but I can say we are shooting for early June.”
Cherokee Nation Businesses operates the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, as well as casinos in Claremore, Fort Gibson, Grove, Ramona, Roland, Sallisaw, South Coffeyville, Tahlequah and West Siloam Springs.
The new “Responsible Hospitality” plan outlines procedures for physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, and noninvasive temperature screenings for both staffers and guests. Those with a temperature higher than 100.4 F will not be permitted inside.
Additional measures will include limited hours of operation, occupancy restrictions and the required use of masks by all.
Guests will be asked to bring their own mask which covers the nose and mouth but not the full face, as advised by the Centers for Disease Control to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Buffets and banqueted events will remain suspended temporarily and food and beverage services that will be available will have additional safety measures in place.
Friday's reopening of the Osage Casino in Tulsa saw new occupancy limits reached in the first two hours. Like the Cherokee Nation, the Creek Nation has yet to announce reopening dates for its entertainment facilities.
Video: Osage Casino reopens to large crowd