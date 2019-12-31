Like most Republican lawmakers, U.S. Sen. James Lankford has been asked repeatedly to respond to specific comments made by President Donald Trump or to the president’s actions.
However, questions to Lankford often include some reference to his faith and how he reconciles his background as a Southern Baptist minister and former church camp leader with support for a president who is prone to personal insults and blue language.
Lankford gave his stock answer to that question Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” saying the president wasn’t a role model for the nation’s youth but that they agreed on many policies, including religious liberty and restrictions on abortion.
He said Trump can pose “a bit of a conundrum sometimes.”