Two juveniles and one man are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Jenks, police said Saturday.
Police found the unidentified individuals dead inside at a residence in the 3600 block of West 106th Street South, Maj. Melissa Brown said.
Officers, Brown said, were called to the home about 1 p.m. in response to shooting that reportedly stemmed from a domestic incident.
The names of those involved are withheld pending notification of their next of kin, police said.
