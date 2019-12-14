jenks.jpeg

Two juveniles and one man are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Jenks, police said Saturday. HARRISON GRIMWOOD/Tulsa World

Police found the unidentified individuals dead inside at a residence in the 3600 block of West 106th Street South, Maj. Melissa Brown said.  

Officers, Brown said, were called to the home about 1 p.m. in response to shooting that reportedly stemmed from a domestic incident. 

The names of those involved are withheld pending notification of their next of kin, police said. 

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates. 

